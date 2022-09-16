TMC, AZRE and DWSN are among mid-day gainers and losers
- Gainers: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) +38%.
- Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) +29%.
- Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) +23%.
- TMC the metals company (TMC) +20%.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) +20%.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) +19%.
- Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) +11%.
- Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) +9%.
- Azure Power Global (AZRE) +8%.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) +8%.
- Losers: Aditxt (ADTX) -57%.
- Scienjoy Holding (SJ) -38%.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings (CMRA) -30%.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) -29%.
- Getty Images Holdings (GETY) -28%.
- NCR Corporation (NCR) -23%.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) -22%.
- FedEx (FDX) -22%.
- Apexigen (APGN) -19%.
- Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) -18%.
Comments