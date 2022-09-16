TMC, AZRE and DWSN are among mid-day gainers and losers

Sep. 16, 2022 12:52 PM ETDWSN, DPSI, AZRE, IMTE, RVPH, SJ, APGN, TMC, DRTSBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

stock market

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gainers: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) +38%.
  • Integrated Media Technology  (IMTE) +29%.
  • Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) +23%.
  • TMC the metals company (TMC) +20%.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) +20%.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) +19%.
  • Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) +11%.
  • Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) +9%.
  • Azure Power Global (AZRE) +8%.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals  (RVPH) +8%.
  • Losers: Aditxt (ADTX) -57%.
  • Scienjoy Holding  (SJ) -38%.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings (CMRA) -30%.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) -29%.
  • Getty Images Holdings (GETY) -28%.
  • NCR Corporation (NCR) -23%.
  • AMTD Digital (HKD) -22%.
  • FedEx (FDX) -22%.
  • Apexigen (APGN) -19%.
  • Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) -18%.

