InterContinental downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citi
Sep. 16, 2022 12:53 PM ETIHGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Leo Carrington downgraded InterContinental Hotels (IHG) to Sell from Neutral with a £4,450 price target.
- Hotel construction pipelines have fallen 9% versus 2019, and further weakening will weigh on sentiment, while competition for conversions is "rigorous," Carrington tells investors.
- The analyst sees InterContinental's valuation as "exposed" with only an 11% derating versus 2019.
- InterContinental Hotels Brands SA Quant Rating stands with Buy whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says to Hold (1 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, InterContinental Hotels shares were down around 18%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 15%.
- Shares are currently -4.94% to $54.07 today.
