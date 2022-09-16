Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock was trading 44% lower on Friday following the medical device developer's $10M initial public offering.

Shares of Nexalin opened at $2.70 after pricing at $4.15 per share. The stock recently changed hands at $2.34 at around 12:45 p.m. ET.

Nexalin offered 2.3M units priced at $4.15 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at $4.15.

Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 347K additional shares and/or warrants at the IPO price. Maxim Group was serving as sole bookrunner.

Based in Texas, Nexalin has been developing neurostimulation devices to treat mental health conditions such as anxiety, insomnia and depression.

