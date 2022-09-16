Veon notes third quarter boosting its 2022 revenue pace
Sep. 16, 2022 1:28 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- In a business update, Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) said July and August brought service revenue gains of 7.9% and a 2.4% rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
- In local-currency terms, revenues rose 6.5% over those two months and EBITDA up 2.3%; adjusting for Georgia quarter-to-date, like-for-like local currency revenue rose 7.2% and EBITDA up 3%.
- That means for the first eight months of 2022, group consolidated revenue rose 3.1% as reported and 6.5% in local currency, with five of the company's seven countries reporting double-digit gains in local-currency revenue. Service revenue rose by 4.3% as reported and by 7.8% in local currency.
- EBITDA for the first eight months also gained 3.9% (7.9% in local currency).
- The company also notes that last month it wrapped the sale of its part of Algeria's Djezzy to FNI, for which it received $682M. As of August's end, total cash and deposits came to $3.2B, including $2.5B equivalent held by headquarters in Amsterdam.
