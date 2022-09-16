Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) has significant upside ahead, according to Tigress Financial Director of Research Ivan Feinseth.

Feinseth cited increasing engagement with golf as a sport, resilient equipment sales, and the power of Topgolf to court new players as key factors fueling a bullish thesis.

“Golf is undergoing a resurgence in growth and evolution and has seen a significant resurgence in interest and participation since the pandemic and is one of the few industries having benefited from pandemic-driven trends of individual and small group fitness and athletic pursuits,” Feinseth explained. “Broader demographic groups, including younger players and older players, are either re-engaging or playing for the first time, driven by ongoing technological advances in equipment and the growth in off-course entertainment venues led by Topgolf, which drives increasing interest in on-course play.”

As such, he initiated coverage at “Buy” and assigned a $38 price target to the stock, over 75% above Friday’s low of $21.45. Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) fell 4.47% despite the bullish initiation.

Read more on the company’s recent name and ticker change.