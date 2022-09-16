Tigress Financial says Topgolf Callaway Brands could swing over 75% higher

Sep. 16, 2022 1:42 PM ETTopgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

ACM Lifting Lives TOPGOLF Tee-Off

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) has significant upside ahead, according to Tigress Financial Director of Research Ivan Feinseth.

Feinseth cited increasing engagement with golf as a sport, resilient equipment sales, and the power of Topgolf to court new players as key factors fueling a bullish thesis.

“Golf is undergoing a resurgence in growth and evolution and has seen a significant resurgence in interest and participation since the pandemic and is one of the few industries having benefited from pandemic-driven trends of individual and small group fitness and athletic pursuits,” Feinseth explained. “Broader demographic groups, including younger players and older players, are either re-engaging or playing for the first time, driven by ongoing technological advances in equipment and the growth in off-course entertainment venues led by Topgolf, which drives increasing interest in on-course play.”

As such, he initiated coverage at “Buy” and assigned a $38 price target to the stock, over 75% above Friday’s low of $21.45. Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) fell 4.47% despite the bullish initiation.

Read more on the company’s recent name and ticker change.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.