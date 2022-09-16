TotalEnergies reports exploration and production sharing agreement for Block 11
Sep. 16, 2022 1:47 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) along with its partners, has signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman in the onshore Block 11.
- The first stage of the EPSA activities will see seismic acquisition in late 2022, with a first exploration well planned to be drilled in 2023.
- TotalEnergies will hold a 22.5% interest in the block, OQ 10% and Shell with 67.5% will be the operator.
- Block 11 contains undeveloped discoveries and exploration potential.
- "This entry into the Block 11 gives us the opportunity to unlock additional potential to meet domestic and export gas demand, also strengthens our strategic relationship with the Sultanate of Oman." said Laurent Vivier, Senior VP Middle East and North Africa, Exploration and Production, at TotalEnergies.
