Baird analyst Michael Bellisario issued a more cautious review of Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) into the third quarter as business travel slows.

“We view risk/reward as less attractive today, especially given growing macroeconomic uncertainties, a negative business travel data point from Southwest Airlines, and increasing borrowing costs and the 1% excise tax on share repurchases that impact EPS accretion in the out-years,” he told clients.

The growing caution caused Bellisario to remove the stock as a “Bullish Fresh Pick”, adding that recent outperformance versus the S&P since mid-July, when the designation was first made, has skewed the risk/reward dynamics. Shares of Marriott (MAR) slid 4.98% on Friday amid a broader market selloff.

