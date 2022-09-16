Uber: No evidence that breach involved sensitive data

Sep. 16, 2022 2:54 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Uber logo inscriptioned on a white painted car. Uber car in traffic.

Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) said Friday that there's no evidence the cybersecurity breach it endured touched on sensitive user data.
  • In a security update issued Friday afternoon, Uber (UBER) said there's no indication that information like users' trip history was compromised.
  • "All of our services including Uber, Uber Eats, Uber Freight, and the Uber Driver app are operational," the company said, reiterating that it has notified law enforcement officials about the matter.
  • The company added that internal software tools that it took down as a precaution on Thursday were coming back online Friday morning.
  • With the rest of the market down substantially, Uber stock (UBER) was down more than 4% on heading toward the market close.
  • Earlier this week, Uber (UBER) signed a new partnership with Nuro to developer driverless food delivery services.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.