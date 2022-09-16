Heron wins FDA nod for post-operative agent to address nausea and vomiting

Sep. 16, 2022 3:06 PM ETHeron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Commercial-stage biotech Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) announced Friday that the FDA approved its intravenous injection Aponvie (aprepitant) for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults. HRTX shares are currently on hold for trading.
  • It is estimated that 30% of patients who have received general anesthesia and up to 80% of high-risk patients experience PONV.
  • "This marks an important milestone for our expanding acute care portfolio and is a testament to our ongoing commitment to developing innovative solutions to help improve the overall patient experience after surgery," HRTX Chief Executive Barry Quart noted.
  • In Nov. 2021, the company submitted the New Drug Application for Aponvie targeting PONV in adults, and later the FDA accepted the marketing application granting Sep. 17 as the PDUFA date.

