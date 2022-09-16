Nearly two-thirds of Republican voters say cannabis MSOs should have access to US banks
- Almost two-thirds of Republican voters -- 65% -- say that multi-state operators should have access to the US banking system, according to a new poll.
- The SAFE Banking Act, which has passed the House and is currently in a broader piece of marijuana legislation in the Senate, would do exactly that.
- The poll, conducted on behalf of the National Cannabis Roundtable, found that 73% of GOP voters agree that legal cannabis companies should have the same rights as any other legal businesses.
- In addition, 51% of these voters say that cannabis companies should have access to capital markets and be able to list on stock exchanges.
- Results also showed that 73% of Republican voters support legalization for medical purposes, but only 47% for recreational use.
- Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- Cannabis-related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).
- On Wednesday, two Democratic lawmakers held a press conference to increase support for SAFE Banking in the Senate.
