Nearly two-thirds of Republican voters say cannabis MSOs should have access to US banks

US dollar bills over the green cannabis leaves. Money and mariju

Aleksandr_Kravtsov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Almost two-thirds of Republican voters -- 65% -- say that multi-state operators should have access to the US banking system, according to a new poll.
  • The SAFE Banking Act, which has passed the House and is currently in a broader piece of marijuana legislation in the Senate, would do exactly that.
  • The poll, conducted on behalf of the National Cannabis Roundtable, found that 73% of GOP voters agree that legal cannabis companies should have the same rights as any other legal businesses.
  • In addition, 51% of these voters say that cannabis companies should have access to capital markets and be able to list on stock exchanges.
  • Results also showed that 73% of Republican voters support legalization for medical purposes, but only 47% for recreational use.
  • Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
  • Cannabis-related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).
  • On Wednesday, two Democratic lawmakers held a press conference to increase support for SAFE Banking in the Senate.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.