Wix.com jumps after report activist Starboard took stake
Sep. 16, 2022 4:15 PM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)GDDYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) rose 6.3% in after hours trading after a report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 9% stake.
- Starboard is said to have talked to the Web development company about how it can improve its operations, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. Starboard is not seeking board seats at this time and supports the company's plans to improve margins.
- Wix shares have tumbled 53% this year and are down 65% over the past year. Competitor GoDaddy (GDDY) has dropped 12% this year and has risen 2.3% over the past year.
- In late July Oppenheimer downgraded Wix (WIX) to perform from outperform, citing macroeconomic headwinds
