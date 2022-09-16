Wix.com jumps after report activist Starboard took stake

Sep. 16, 2022 4:15 PM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)GDDYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Wix.com sign on one of the Wix buildings at Tel Aviv Port district

wavemovies

  • Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) rose 6.3% in after hours trading after a report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 9% stake.
  • Starboard is said to have talked to the Web development company about how it can improve its operations, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. Starboard is not seeking board seats at this time and supports the company's plans to improve margins.
  • Wix shares have tumbled 53% this year and are down 65% over the past year. Competitor GoDaddy (GDDY) has dropped 12% this year and has risen 2.3% over the past year.
  • In late July Oppenheimer downgraded Wix (WIX) to perform from outperform, citing macroeconomic headwinds

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.