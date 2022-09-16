National Bank receives regulatory approvals to acquire Bank of Jackson Hole

Sep. 16, 2022 4:26 PM ETNational Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) said it had received all regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve Board, the Wyoming Division of Banking, and the Colorado Division of Banking for the acquisition of Bancshares of Jackson Hole.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in early October.
  • When combined with the previously announced closing of the Community Bancorporation acquisition, the Company expects to have about $9.7B in pro-forma assets, including $6.5B in total loans and $8.5B in total deposits as of June 30, across the attractive markets of Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and New Mexico.

