Gamco Investors to voluntarily delist class A stock from NYSE
Sep. 16, 2022 4:27 PM ETGAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) said Friday it notified NYSE of its intention to voluntarily delist its class A stock from the exchange.
- After de-listing, GBL expects to list its class A stock on the OTCQX platform.
- GBL plans to file a Form 25 with the U.S. SEC on or about Sept. 26.
- Last day of trading in GBL's stock on the NYSE will be on or about Oct. 6, when the Form 25 takes effect.
- GBL's stock deregistration is expected to become effective 90 days thereafter.
- The company's board believes delisting its stock from NYSE is in the best interest of its stockholders.
- Once delisted and deregistered, GBL will redirect its financial resources to a wider range of business opportunities.
