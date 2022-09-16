Gamco Investors to voluntarily delist class A stock from NYSE

Sep. 16, 2022 4:27 PM ETGAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) said Friday it notified NYSE of its intention to voluntarily delist its class A stock from the exchange.
  • After de-listing, GBL expects to list its class A stock on the OTCQX platform.
  • GBL plans to file a Form 25 with the U.S. SEC on or about Sept. 26.
  • Last day of trading in GBL's stock on the NYSE will be on or about Oct. 6, when the Form 25 takes effect.
  • GBL's stock deregistration is expected to become effective 90 days thereafter.
  • The company's board believes delisting its stock from NYSE is in the best interest of its stockholders.
  • Once delisted and deregistered, GBL will redirect its financial resources to a wider range of business opportunities.

