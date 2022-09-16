Skeena Resources slumps 10% on C$30M bought deal offering
Sep. 16, 2022 4:29 PM ETSKREF, SKEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Skeena Resources (SKE) (OTCQX:SKREF) has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James to purchase, on a bought deal basis, ~4.96M shares at a price of C$6.05 per share.
- Total gross proceeds of ~C$30M.
- Underwriters to have an over-allotment option to purchase up to 743,801 additional shares.
- Net proceeds to exercise their right to buy down a 0.5% NSR royalty currently held by Barrick Gold Corporation, for a payment of C$17.5M, as well as general administration and corporate purposes.
- Stock tumbles 10% post-market.
