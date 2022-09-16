Ecoark says HUMBL acquisition of Agora Digital terminated
Sep. 16, 2022 Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (ZEST)
- Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) said Friday it terminated the deal for HUMBL to acquire its ~89% owned unit Agora Digital.
- The parties were unable to agree on key terms required to close the deal and so, they mutually agreed to scrap it.
- Agora Digital plans to exit the bitcoin mining industry and will focus on being a power-centric hosting company of digital asset mining machines through its power contracts in Texas and other potential jurisdictions.
- The unit will work to source power through additional opportunities, including excess oil well flare gas.
- Agora Digital ceased mining operations in Mar. as the bitcoin market softened, put its IPO plans on hold, and divested all its bitcoin holdings this month.
