Ecoark says HUMBL acquisition of Agora Digital terminated

Sep. 16, 2022 4:46 PM ETEcoark Holdings, Inc. (ZEST)DEFYUBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) said Friday it terminated the deal for HUMBL to acquire its ~89% owned unit Agora Digital.
  • The parties were unable to agree on key terms required to close the deal and so, they mutually agreed to scrap it.
  • Agora Digital plans to exit the bitcoin mining industry and will focus on being a power-centric hosting company of digital asset mining machines through its power contracts in Texas and other potential jurisdictions.
  • The unit will work to source power through additional opportunities, including excess oil well flare gas.
  • Agora Digital ceased mining operations in Mar. as the bitcoin market softened, put its IPO plans on hold, and divested all its bitcoin holdings this month.

