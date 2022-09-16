CNB Community Bancorp announces new president and CEO
Sep. 16, 2022
- CNB Community Bancorp (OTCQX:CNBB) has announced that after a comprehensive search, Joseph R. Williams has agreed to become president and chief executive officer of the company.
- Mr. Williams stated, "I am excited to join CNB full time. They understand community banking and I am looking forward to serving alongside a great executive team."
- Mr. Williams becomes the president and CEO of the company with nearly 40 years of banking experience, most recently with Old National Bank (Acquired United Bank and Trust) where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust.
- Craig S. Connor, chairman of the board of the company and the Bank, remarked that the company's "entire board of directors is so very pleased with the selection of Joe as our new President and CEO. He is a talented, experienced and knowledgeable community banker with a track record of strong leadership, team building, and service to the community."
- Source: Press Release
