Heritage Cannabis acquires remaining 25% of Voyage Cannabis
Sep. 16, 2022 5:11 PM ETHERTFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Heritage Cannabis (OTCQB:HERTF) now indirectly owns 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis, a holder of various Health Canada cannabis licenses, through a share cancellation acquisition with Estek Ventures.
- As consideration for the cancellation of 500 Class A shares and 400,000 Class G shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis, the company has issued Estek Ventures 2M shares at a price of CAD$0.06 per share plus an additional CAD$50,000 in cash.
- Company has also entered into a settlement agreement with the original shareholders of Purefarma Solutions.
- The original Purefarma Shareholders directed Heritage to issue ~14.73M shares to its corporate shareholder, 1187940 B.C., at a price of CAD$0.05 per share.
Comments (1)