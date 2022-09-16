Heritage Cannabis acquires remaining 25% of Voyage Cannabis

Sep. 16, 2022
  • Heritage Cannabis (OTCQB:HERTF) now indirectly owns 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis, a holder of various Health Canada cannabis licenses, through a share cancellation acquisition with Estek Ventures.
  • As consideration for the cancellation of 500 Class A shares and 400,000 Class G shares in the capital of Voyage Cannabis, the company has issued Estek Ventures 2M shares at a price of CAD$0.06 per share plus an additional CAD$50,000 in cash.
  • Company has also entered into a settlement agreement with the original shareholders of Purefarma Solutions.
  • The original Purefarma Shareholders directed Heritage to issue ~14.73M shares to its corporate shareholder, 1187940 B.C., at a price of CAD$0.05 per share.

