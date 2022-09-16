Coast copper announces non-brokered financing of C$0.4M

(OTCPK:COCCF)
  • Coast Copper (OTCPK:COCCF) is undertaking a non-brokered private placement comprised of up to 8M units at an issue price of $0.05/Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$0.4M.
  • Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Coast Copper and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10/share.
  • The net proceeds from the issuance of Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Closing Date.

