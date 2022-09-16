Industrial stocks end week at two-month low as inflation, FedEx weigh
An indicator of movements for industrial stocks on Friday fell for the fourth straight day to end the week at a two-month low.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, fell 6.4% from a week earlier to close at $89.21 a share. The closing price was the lowest since July 19.
The weekly performance for the ETF’s top holdings was mostly negative.
Honeywell International (HON) slipped -7.5% on the week to $177.35.
Aerospace and defense giant Boeing (BA) declined -8.4% from last week to $144.29.
Chemical maker Dow Inc. (DOW) slid -8.1% from a week earlier to $46.42 a share.
General Electric (GE) lost -8.3% from a week earlier to close at $66.39 a share.
3M (MMM) touched on Friday touched a new 2 1/2-year low of $114.11, but rose to trim its weekly loss to -5.3%.
Industrial stocks were among the worst performers in a week that included an inflation report that was greater than expected. The Consumer Price Index hit 8.3% in August, compared with a consensus forecast for 8.1% and a rate of 8.5% a month earlier.
The higher number bolsters the argument for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates. Industrial stocks also got a shock after delivery giant FedEx on Thursday warned investors about its revenue.
|Closing prices
|Sep 9
|Sep 16
|Five-Day Change
|Boeing (BA)
|$157.52
|$144.29
|-8.4%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|$189.49
|$179.47
|-5.3%
|Dow Inc. (DOW)
|$50.51
|$46.42
|-8.1%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|$191.69
|$177.35
|-7.5%
|3M (MMM)
|$123.10
|$116.61
|-5.3%
|Deere (DE)
|$372.25
|$354.50
|-4.8%
|General Electric (GE)
|$74.33
|$66.39
|-10.7%
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)
|$95.29
|$89.21
|-6.4%
Comments