Industrial stocks end week at two-month low as inflation, FedEx weigh

Sep. 16, 2022 5:33 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)GE, BA, CAT, MMM, DE, HON, DOWBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

An indicator of movements for industrial stocks on Friday fell for the fourth straight day to end the week at a two-month low.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, fell 6.4% from a week earlier to close at $89.21 a share. The closing price was the lowest since July 19.

The weekly performance for the ETF’s top holdings was mostly negative.

Honeywell International (HON) slipped -7.5% on the week to $177.35.

Aerospace and defense giant Boeing (BA) declined -8.4% from last week to $144.29.

Chemical maker Dow Inc. (DOW) slid -8.1% from a week earlier to $46.42 a share.

General Electric (GE) lost -8.3% from a week earlier to close at $66.39 a share.

3M (MMM) touched on Friday touched a new 2 1/2-year low of $114.11, but rose to trim its weekly loss to -5.3%.

Industrial stocks were among the worst performers in a week that included an inflation report that was greater than expected. The Consumer Price Index hit 8.3% in August, compared with a consensus forecast for 8.1% and a rate of 8.5% a month earlier.

The higher number bolsters the argument for the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates. Industrial stocks also got a shock after delivery giant FedEx on Thursday warned investors about its revenue.

Closing prices Sep 9 Sep 16 Five-Day Change
Boeing (BA) $157.52 $144.29 -8.4%
Caterpillar (CAT) $189.49 $179.47 -5.3%
Dow Inc. (DOW) $50.51 $46.42 -8.1%
Honeywell International (HON) $191.69 $177.35 -7.5%
3M (MMM) $123.10 $116.61 -5.3%
Deere (DE) $372.25 $354.50 -4.8%
General Electric (GE) $74.33 $66.39 -10.7%
Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) $95.29 $89.21 -6.4%

