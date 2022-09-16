CoStar Group prices $750M stock offering

Sep. 16, 2022 6:01 PM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGPhas priced its offering of ~10.66M shares at a price of $70.38 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Offering is expected to close on September 20, 2022.
  • Company expects to use the net proceeds to fund all or a portion of the costs of any strategic acquisitions company determines to pursue in the future, to finance the growth of its business and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

