Thirteen of the world's 20 largest biopharmaceutical companies experienced more than 10% revenue growth from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report.

Data and analytics company GlobalData found that overall, the top 20 biopharmas had net revenue of $846.8B, an increase of $166.4B over 2020.

The four companies with the largest year-over-year increase all reported over 80% growth. They are: BioNTech (BNTX) (3834.4%); Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) (2199.1%); Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (95.2%); and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)(89.1%).

BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), and Pfizer (PFE) all profited significantly from the sales of COVID-19 vaccines. Regeneron (REGN) benefitted from sales of its COVID antibody cocktail REGN-COV.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) had 2021 revenue of, respectively, $81.3B and $22.4B. Moderna had revenue of $18.5B.

While Regeneron (REGN) has 2021 revenue of $16.1B, GlobalData cautioned that the therapy's ineffectiveness against the Omicron variant has since limited its use. In March, the WHO said that REGN-COV should not be used in patients infected with the Omicron variant.

BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) also had the two highest 5-year CAGR at, respectively, 319% and 207.8%.

Regarding net income growth 5-year CAGR, the top three companies are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (100.2%); Bristol-Myers Squibb (62.3%); and Regeneron (REGN) (61.1%).

Other companies with robust 2020-21 revenue growth include AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) at 22.7%. GlobalData said the biopharma benefitted from more than $20B in sales of Humira (adalimumab) and pipeline. However, the firm cautioned Humira sales are under pressure from impending biosimilar competition, though Skyrizi (risankizumab) may help soften the blow.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Amgen (AMGN) had the lowest YoY growth at, respectively, 0% and 2.2%.

Whether the incredible revenue growth for BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) will continue is unclear. The US FDA recently authorized updated COVID boosters from the companies that are effective against the dominant Omicron subvariants, but it remains to be seen if sales of them and the number of shots in arms will be as high as in the past.

So far, 2022 has not been kind to the two companies. Year to date, BioNTech (BNTX) is down ~36% while Moderna's (MRNA) decline is ~41%.