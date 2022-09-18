The State of Realized Volatility: In anticipation of the Fed's rate decision

Volatility in the marketplace held even on the trading week as compared to the previous average. However, volatility did notice a large upswing after Wall Street received the hotter than anticipated CPI report. This week investors will have a new animal to deal with, and that is the Fed rate decision that is slated for September 21.

Investors currently have priced in an 18% chance that the Fed will announce a 100 basis-point hike. At the same time, there is also an 82% chance the central bank will announce a 75 basis-point rate hike.

Ahead of the rate announcement BofA stated: “We look for a 75bp rate hike in September.” Taking a more hawkish view, Nomura said: “Upside inflation risks are likely to result in the Fed raising rates by 100bp at the September FOMC meeting.”

PriceVol Indicator

According to PriceVol, a proprietary trading tool generated by ASYMmetric ETFs the state of volatility held the same over the past two weeks at 6.2. It should be noted since Wednesday’s CPI print, there was an uptick in volatility as the daily PriceVol indicator delivered readings of 6.8, 6.8, and 6.4 to round out the week.

Additionally, PriceVol aims to calculate the complete landscape of the volatility reflected in the S&P 500. In comparison, the traditional S&P VIX Index (VIX) readings were higher on the week by 11.5% as it increased to 26.3.

Where was volatility seen?

Benchmark exchange traded funds that mirror the price action of the S&P 500 such as the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) ended the week in negative territory after investor uncertainty increased after August’s CPI numbers of 8.3% Y/Y came in higher than forecasted.

From a sector point of view, the Energy (XLE) part of the market experienced the highest level of volatility as it had a realized volatility level of 8, which was higher than its previous week’s reading of 6.7. In reverse, Real Estate (XLRE) observed the lowest level of realized volatility at 3.2.

Materials (XLB) was an interesting sector as it felt the most significant rate of change. According to PriceVol, the Materials space saw a W-o-W percentage rise of 43% to 6.8.

Below is a visual representation of each sector's state of realized volatility along with its accompanying rate change:

ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) is a fund that was developed from the PriceVol instrument. ASPY works as a quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to offer investors a backstop against bear market selloffs by being net short, while also seeking to capture the majority of bull market gains, by being net long.

See below the performances of all six ETFs discussed across multiple time frames.