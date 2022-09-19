Morgan Stanley ran a quantitative screen based on analyst research to identify best risk and reward among dividend-paying stocks.

"This methodology compares upside/downside to price target, projected dividend yields, and bull-bear spread, and 1-year volatility to optimize risk and return metrics," Nicholas Lentini and team wrote in a note. "We then ran the final 'To Own' and 'To Avoid' stocks by our coverage analysts as a fundamental overlay."

The lists "represent the top and bottom two deciles of total return (PT upside + dividend yield) stocks as ranked by our model," he said.

The systematic top dividend stocks to own are:

Eastman Chemical (EMN), dividend yield 3%, total expected return 77%

LyondellBasell (LYB), 9%, 41%

Linde (LIN), 2%, 29%

Air Products and Chemicals (APD), 3%, 30%

Public Service Enterprise (PEG), 3%, 25%

FirstEnergy (FE), 4%, 36%

Vistra (VST), 3%, 35%

AES (AES), 3%, 27%

Crown Holdings (CCK), 1%, 42%

Visa (V), 1%, 44%

MasterCard (MA), 1%, 38%

AT&T (T), 6%, 29%

AbbVie (ABBV), 4%, 42%

Royalty Pharma (RPRX), 2%, 20%

Yum! Brands (YUM), 2%, 29%

Wells Fargo (WFC), 3%, 44%

Citizens Financial Group (CFG), 5%, 41%

Regions Financial (RF), 4%, 31%

Ross Stores (ROST), 1%, 37%

TJX (TJX), 2%, 24%

Ferrari (RACE), 1%, 51%

Energy Transfer (ET), 11%, 34%

Western Midstream (WES), 8%, 31%

Plains All American (PAA), 8%, 30%

Philip Morris (PM), 5%, 21%

Invitation Homes (INVH), 2%, 23%

Raytheon (RTX), 2%, 35%

Diamondback Energy (FANG), 9%, 36%

Microchip Technology (MCHP), 3%, 27%

Primoris Services (PRIM), 1%, 55%

Nike (NKE), 1%, 39%

Comcast (CMCSA), 3%, 39%

Microsoft (MSFT), 1%, 33%

CDW (CDW), 1%, 28%

Zoetis (ZTS), 1%, 66%

The stocks to avoid are:

Consolidated Edison (ED), 3%, -11%

Southern (SO), 4%, -8%

Caterpillar (CAT), 3%, -23%

Lumen Technologies (LUMN), 2%, -9%

Lazard (LAZ), 5%, -13%

American Eagle (AEO), 4%, -28%

Kohl's (KSS), 5%, -30%

Urban Edge (UE), 4%, -9%

Lithia Motors (LAD), 1%, -20%

Penske Automotive (PAG), 2%, -22%

Group 1 Automotive (GPI), 1%, -23%

Sonic Automotive (SAH), 2%, -40%

FactSet (FDS), 1%, -23%

Brown-Forman (BF.B), 1%, -12%

Watsco (WSO), 3%, -26%

eBay (EBAY), 2%, -15%

UPS (UPS), 3%, -23%

