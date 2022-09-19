T-Mobile invests $304M in Auction 108
Sep. 19, 2022 1:03 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) invested $304M in Auction 108, the FCC's recent 2.5 GHz spectrum auction.
- The un-carrier won more than 7,000 2.5 GHz licenses in areas covering 81 million people.
- T-Mobile will immediately begin deploying the new mid-band spectrum for 5G once licenses are issued.
- The new spectrum will enable T-Mobile to expand Ultra Capacity 5G coverage to new communities and significantly increase bandwidth in many places Ultra Capacity 5G already covers.
- With the investment, T-Mobile continues to execute on its years-long strategy to build the highest-capacity, broadest network in U.S. history.
