  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) invested $304M in Auction 108, the FCC's recent 2.5 GHz spectrum auction.
  • The un-carrier won more than 7,000 2.5 GHz licenses in areas covering 81 million people.
  • T-Mobile will immediately begin deploying the new mid-band spectrum for 5G once licenses are issued.
  • The new spectrum will enable T-Mobile to expand Ultra Capacity 5G coverage to new communities and significantly increase bandwidth in many places Ultra Capacity 5G already covers.
  • With the investment, T-Mobile continues to execute on its years-long strategy to build the highest-capacity, broadest network in U.S. history. 

