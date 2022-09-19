Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of major central bank meetings this week

Japan Markets Closed.

China -0.40%. The People’s Bank of China reduced the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repurchase agreements, it announced on its website.

Hong Kong -0.97%.

Australia -0.09%.

India +0.62%.

New Zealand services PMI for August jumps to 58.6 (prior 54.4).

Later this week, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will be announcing their interest rate decisions.

Oil prices climbed during early Asian trade on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose $1.15, or 1.3%, to $92.50 a barrel by 0049 GMT after settling up 0.5% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.16 a barrel, up $1.05, or 1.2%.

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by major central banks this week, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve, to tame high inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,669.69 per ounce, as of 0310 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% at $1,679.70.

Spot silver lost 1% to $19.36 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.6% to $901.46 and palladium was down 1% at $2,113.18.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.13%; S&P 500 -0.19%; Nasdaq -0.42%.