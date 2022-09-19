Ballard Power Systems deepens strategic partnership with Quantron AG
Sep. 19, 2022 2:30 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), BLDP:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) notifies a minority equity investment in Quantron AG, a global electric vehicle integrator and an emerging specialty OEM, to accelerate fuel cell truck adoption.
- As part of Quantron's financing round of up to €50M and per the terms of a joint development pact, Ballard's investment proceeds will be used by Quantron to develop their truck fuel cell vehicle platforms.
- Ballard will be the exclusive fuel cell supplier to Quantron for these platforms.
- Under the alliance, Quantron committed to purchase 140 FCmoveTM modules totaling approximately 17MW, with an option to purchase an additional 50 units.
- The fuel cell modules are expected to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.
- The zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle platforms developed by Quantron will integrate Ballard fuel cell products for various truck applications in Europe and the US.
- Pursuant to its strategic investment, Ballard will have the right to appoint a representative to Quantron's board.
