Ballard Power Systems deepens strategic partnership with Quantron AG

Sep. 19, 2022 2:30 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), BLDP:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Close up of businessmen came to an agreement in the office.

skynesher

  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) notifies a minority equity investment in Quantron AG, a global electric vehicle integrator and an emerging specialty OEM, to accelerate fuel cell truck adoption.
  • As part of Quantron's financing round of up to €50M and per the terms of a joint development pact, Ballard's investment proceeds will be used by Quantron to develop their truck fuel cell vehicle platforms.
  • Ballard will be the exclusive fuel cell supplier to Quantron for these platforms.
  • Under the alliance, Quantron committed to purchase 140 FCmoveTM modules totaling approximately 17MW, with an option to purchase an additional 50 units.
  • The fuel cell modules are expected to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.
  • The zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle platforms developed by Quantron will integrate Ballard fuel cell products for various truck applications in Europe and the US.
  • Pursuant to its strategic investment, Ballard will have the right to appoint a representative to Quantron's board.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.