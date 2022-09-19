CNH Industrial commences a first tranche of its $300M share buyback
Sep. 19, 2022 3:09 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) notifies that it is launching a first tranche of $50M share buyback in the framework of its $300M share buyback program previously announced on July 29, 2022.
- The program is intended to last until the earlier of the completion of the purchases up to $300M or October 12, 2023.
- Funded by the company’s liquidity, the buyback is intended to optimize the capital structure of the company and allow the company to meet the obligations arising from the existing equity incentive plans.
- The program follows the €100M share buyback program, which was completed on September 14, 2022.
