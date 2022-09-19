BYND Cannasoft Enterprises to acquire Israeli-based Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments
Sep. 19, 2022 3:30 AM ETBYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) to acquire 100% ownership of Israel-based Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments, which holds the patent pending intellectual property for a therapeutic device (the “EZ-G device”).
- Per the terms, the company will issue to ZC’s owner 7.9M common shares at a deemed price per share of $4.735 and pay $100K to cover his legal expenses.
- BYND expects the transaction to close this month.
- The EZ-G device is a unique, patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software, regulates the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system.
- BYND intends to pursue the final registration of the patent and establish a marketing and sales system for the EZ-G device.
