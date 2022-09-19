BYND Cannasoft Enterprises to acquire Israeli-based Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments

Sep. 19, 2022 3:30 AM ETBYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) to acquire 100% ownership of Israel-based Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments, which holds the patent pending intellectual property for a therapeutic device (the “EZ-G device”).
  • Per the terms, the company will issue to ZC’s owner 7.9M common shares at a deemed price per share of $4.735 and pay $100K to cover his legal expenses.
  • BYND expects the transaction to close this month.
  • The EZ-G device is a unique, patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software, regulates the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system.
  • BYND intends to pursue the final registration of the patent and establish a marketing and sales system for the EZ-G device.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.