Boosh Plant-Based Brands to raise C$250K in debenture units offering
Sep. 19, 2022 3:54 AM ETBoosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (VGGIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTCQB:VGGIF) to conduct a non-brokered private placement of 10% secured convertible debentures (CD) for total gross proceeds of up to C$250K.
- Net proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital.
- The financing is anticipated to close on or before September 20, 2022.
- It is anticipated that one arm's length subscriber will acquire all of the convertible debentures.
- The CD will bear interest at 10% per annum, calculated in Canadian dollars, from the date of issuance, payable in arrears quarterly during the first year of the term and monthly thereafter and upon maturity or redemption.
- The CD will mature on the date that is two years from the date of issuance.
- The CD will be secured by a general security interest over the company's assets.
- The CD are convertible into common shares at the holder's option, at a price of $0.075/common share.
- The convertible debentures will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after closing.
