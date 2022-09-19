Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to purchase 153 multi-family residential units of Prairie View Pointe Property
Sep. 19, 2022 4:16 AM ETMarwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MAR.UN:CA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MAR.UN:CA) to purchase 153 multi-family residential units (the "Prairie View Pointe Property") in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
- The purchase consists of 153 units which were completed in 2021.
- Prior to closing, the REIT will enter into an assumption agreement with the current first-mortage lender on the property.
- The value of the Prairie View Pointe Property has been agreed to be $42M for the acquisition less the outstanding debt to the vendor.
- Pursuant to the closure, the REIT anticipates paying cash to satisfy the purchase price.
- The anticipated funds to close will be settled with cash on hand in addition to proceeds from the early refinancing of the Brio Phase I mortgage and by way of second mortgage on the Kenwood property of $4M.
- Marwest Asset Management will be waiving the acquisition fee of $420K, on the acquisition of the Prairie View Pointe Property.
- The Prairie View Pointe acquisition is currently anticipated to close October 31, 2022 or earlier.
Comments