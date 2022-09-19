London Markets closed.

Germany -0.35%.

France -0.93%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.5% lower, hitting its lowest in two months, while the rate-sensitive technology sector index down 0.6%.

Coming up in the session: SNB total sight deposits w.e. 16 September at 0800 GMT; Eurozone July construction output at 0900 GMT.

UMich September US prelim consumer sentiment 59.5 vs 60.0 expected.

All eyes this week will be on the Federal Open Market Committee, the rate setting body of the U.S. central bank, which will announce its decision on Wednesday. Most analysts expect it to deliver a third straight 75 basis-point hike.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.44%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.77%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.14%.