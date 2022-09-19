TotalEnergies launches offshore gas project in Argentina
Sep. 19, 2022 5:21 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has taken the final investment decision to launch an offshore gas project in southern Argentina, the energy company announced on Monday.
- Located 60 km off the coast of Tierra del Fuego, the Fenix field is estimated to produce 10M cubic metres of natural gas per day at production start-up, which is expected by early 2025.
- Through its Total Austral affiliate, TotalEnergies (TTE) operates the project with a 37.5% interest, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5%) and Pan American Sur (25%).
- The project will be developed through three horizontal wells, drilled from a new unmanned platform in 70m water depth. The gas will be transported through a 35km pipeline to the TotalEnergies-operated Véga Pleyade platform and treated onshore at the Rio Cullen and Cañadon Alfa plants, also operated by the company.
- This development represents an investment of ~$706M.
- TTE shares were down over 3% premarket
