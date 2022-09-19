Dye & Durham lowers buyout bid for Australia's Link due to regulatory concerns
Sep. 19, 2022 5:21 AM ETDye & Durham Limited (DYNDF), DND:CA, LKADFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Australia’s Link Administration Holdings (OTCPK:LKADF) said on Monday Canadian software firm Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) has lowered its buyout offer by A$1 a share, citing the UK financial watchdog’s conditions for the takeover.
- It maintains up to A$4.81/share consideration.
- The Australian competition regulator last week approved the A$2.47B buyout, ending a nine-month saga involving multiple offers for Link’s stake in online property settlement firm PEXA Group.
- The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority earlier this month said Link Fund Solutions, one of seven UK-regulated entities owned by Link which managed the defunct LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, could be forced to pay up to £306 million in redress.
- The company anticipates that completion could occur by the end of calendar 2022.
Earlier in July, Dye & Durham makes revised A$4.70/share proposal to Link Group.
Comments