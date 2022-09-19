UP Fintech subsidiary obtains NYSE membership
Sep. 19, 2022 5:27 AM ETUP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- UP Fintech's (NASDAQ:TIGR) subsidiary TradeUP Securities has obtained the NYSE membership, the online brokerage firm announced on Monday.
- The NYSE's approval gives the company membership in New York Stock Exchange LLC, NYSE American, and NYSE Arca, respectively, making it one of the very first fintech brokers to obtain this status. The approval also boosts its worldwide number of global licenses and qualifications from 56 to 59.
- The approval comes after a comprehensive assessment by NYSE over UP Fintech's compliance standards, operations management, capital requirements, and its front- and back-end systems.
- TIGR shares were down 1.40% pre-market
