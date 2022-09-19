Tesla adds 40 Supercharger stations in mainland China in August, completes production capacity expansion at Shanghai plant
Sep. 19, 2022
- Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it added 40 Supercharger stations, including 168 Superchargers, in the Chinese mainland in August - CnEVPost.
- Superchargers located in 25 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu and Chongqing are equipped with Tesla's V3 Superchargers, with three, six or nine Superchargers per station.
- As per the company data, it has more than 1,300 Supercharger stations in the Chinese mainland, offering more than 9,000 Superchargers till date.
- The company also has more than 700 destination charging stations in the Chinese mainland, offering more than 1,800 charging piles. These charging facilities cover more than 380 cities and regions.
- The company expects to add new Supercharger stations in 31 cities in September, including Chengdu, Chongqing, Wuhan, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Changsha.
- As reported by Reuters, the company completed a project to expand production capacity at its Shanghai plant on Monday. It will test the production lines for the upgrade during From Sept. 19 to Nov. 30 - states Shanghai govt.
- The company said that it is still expanding its sales channels in China at a normal pace, in response to a Reuters report saying it was considering closing some city centre showrooms in its second largest market.
- On Friday, the company revealed that it has further improved turnaround time in China, making the expected delivery cycle for all models start at 1 week.
- Shares down 1.5% premarket.
