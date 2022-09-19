Amazon reportedly suspends construction of new warehouses in Spain until 2024
Sep. 19, 2022 6:02 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reportedly suspended the development of new warehouses in Spain until 2024 amid a slow down in pandemic-driven online shopping.
- Citing unidentified company sources, Spanish news website El Confidencial said on Monday that the Amazon (AMZN) told its providers and partners to "wait and see" as pandemic-driven online shopping has slowed down.
- In an emailed statement to Reuters, the U.S. e-commerce giant told: "Our commitment to Spain remains, adding that, in 2022, the company has new logistics stations, Amazon Fresh hubs and a logistics centre in Spain."
- In June, Amazon (AMZN) had announced plans to generate 2,000 new jobs in Spain in 2022, taking its total payroll in the country to 20,000.
- AMZN shares are down 1.05% pre-market
