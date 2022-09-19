Theravance Biopharma announces $250M capital return program
Sep. 19, 2022 6:26 AM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) has launched a $250M capital return program, the biopharmaceutical company announced on Monday.
- The firm plans to initiate a Dutch auction tender offer to purchase ~$95M of its ordinary shares in the near term. It is also looking at an open market stock repurchase plan to enable the repurchase of approximately $60M of its ordinary shares subsequent to the completion of the tender offer, with a goal to complete this program by the end of 2023.
- In addition, Theravance (TBPH) has executed a definitive agreement with GSK (GSK) to purchase all of its equity stake in TBPH, constituting ~9.6M shares at $9.75/share, with a closing date of Sep 20, 2022.
