Theravance Biopharma announces $250M capital return program

Sep. 19, 2022 6:26 AM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) has launched a $250M capital return program, the biopharmaceutical company announced on Monday.
  • The firm plans to initiate a Dutch auction tender offer to purchase ~$95M of its ordinary shares in the near term. It is also looking at an open market stock repurchase plan to enable the repurchase of approximately $60M of its ordinary shares subsequent to the completion of the tender offer, with a goal to complete this program by the end of 2023.
  • In addition, Theravance (TBPH) has executed a definitive agreement with GSK (GSK) to purchase all of its equity stake in TBPH, constituting ~9.6M shares at $9.75/share, with a closing date of Sep 20, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.