XPeng rolls out City NGP Pilot Program

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has rolled out a City Navigation Guided Pilot program, becoming the first Chinese auto company to introduce high-level Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions for complex urban driving scenarios.

City NGP embeds an ADAS platform, featuring a multi-modality sensor fusion framework with cameras, LiDAR units, millimeter-wave radars, high-precision positioning units and other sensor hardware to offer a 360-degree fusion perception.

When the program is activated with a set destination, the vehicle itself can perform the full range of driving tasks, such as maintaining an appropriate speed throughout the driving route, changing lanes due to navigation or vehicle overtaking decisions, getting around stationary vehicles or obstacles and handling merging/splitting roads. The capability also enables the vehicle to detect and react to traffic lights, make lane change decisions and inform driver and avoid obstructions.

As a part of XPILOT 3.5, City NGP will be first made available on the premium version of XPeng P5. The program requires a seven-day familiarization period—and 100 km of driving—before its functions can be used on all available roads.

Going forward, XPeng will deliver the full-scenario ADAS on its new flagship G9 SUV, the fourth production model to be officially launched in China on Sep 21.

XPEV shares have dipped 1.44% pre-market