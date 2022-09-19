BitNile expects mining production rate of 4.7 BTC/day by September end

Sep. 19, 2022

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • By the end of Sep 2022, BitNile (NYSE:NILE) expects to have 7,500 miners installed at its Michigan data center and 6,500 miners installed at its hosted Texas facility.
  • Based on expected installations of S19j Pro and S19 XP Antminers, the average daily bitcoin mining production is likely to increase to ~4.7 Bitcoin/day by the end of the month and nearly double to ~9.33 Bitcoin/day by the end of Dec 2022.
  • As previously disclosed, BitNile (NILE) has executed a deal with Bitmain Technologies to purchase 21,925 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 S19 XP Antminers with a processing power of 140 terahashes per second and 17,325 S19j Pro Antminers with a processing power of 100 TH/s.
  • Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, the company's mining production capacity will reach ~2.3725 exahashes per second.
  • NILE shares are down ~4% pre-market

