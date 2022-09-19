AutoZone GAAP EPS of $40.51 beats by $2.04, revenue of $5.36B beats by $200M
Sep. 19, 2022 6:59 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AutoZone press release (NYSE:AZO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $40.51 beats by $2.04.
- Revenue of $5.36B (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 6.2% for the quarter
“Our results are a testament to our AutoZoners’ ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer service every day. Our retail business performed well this quarter ending with positive same store sales on top of last year’s strong performance. And, our commercial business growth continued to be exceptionally strong at 22%. The investments we have made in both inventory availability and technology are enhancing our competitive positioning. We are optimistic about our growth prospects heading into our new fiscal year,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Comments (3)