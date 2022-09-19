AEye gains after lining up new financing arrangement

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) disclosed in a SEC filing that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investors to finance an aggregate principal amount of up to $21M.

The LIDAR systems company said the first closing under the purchase agreement it issued to the purchaser a senior unsecured convertible promissory note in the aggregate principal amount of $10.5M for an aggregate purchase price of $10M and a warrant to purchase up to 1,750,000 shares of its common stock. At the second closing under the purchase agreement, which will occur upon certain conditions being satisfied, it is set that AEye (LIDR) may issue to the purchaser at its option an additional note in the aggregate principal amount of $10.5M for an aggregate purchase price of $10M and an additional warrant to purchase up to 1.75M shares of the common stock.

Shares of LIDR broke 3.76% higher in premarket trading on Monday to $1.38 cut into the 12% loss over the last week amid broad market weakness. The 52-week trading range for LIDR is $1.30 to $9.90.