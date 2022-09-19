H&E Equipment to acquire One Source Equipment Rental for $130M in cash
Sep. 19, 2022 7:10 AM ETH&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) has agreed to acquire One Source Equipment Rental for $130M in cash.
- Subject to regulatory clearance and the completion of other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.
- One Source offers non-residential construction and industrial equipment with operations in the Midwest and Southern U.S. It operates 10 branches, including three locations in each of Illinois and Indiana, two locations in Tennessee and one in each of Kentucky and Alabama.
- The business generated revenues of ~$59M over the last twelve months ended July 31, 2022, with a fleet size, as measured by original equipment cost, of ~$138M.
