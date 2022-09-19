Allakos prices ~$150M underwritten offering
Sep. 19, 2022 7:21 AM ETAllakos Inc. (ALLK)NEABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biotechnology company Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) is pricing an underwritten offering of 29.9M shares at $5.02 per share.
- The expected gross proceeds from the offering, estimated to close on or about Sep. 21, will be ~$150M.
- Logos Capital, Alta Partners, Braidwell, BVF Partners, Commodore Capital, Deep Track Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), RTW Investments, Surveyor Capital, TCGX and Vivo Capital have agreed to purchase shares in the offering.
- Allakos will sell all the shares in the offering.
- The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
- ALLK shares were trading -2.62% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
