Allakos prices ~$150M underwritten offering

Sep. 19, 2022 7:21 AM ETAllakos Inc. (ALLK)NEABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Doctor and holographic bowel scan projection with vital signs and medical records. Concept of new technologies, body scan, digital x-ray, abdominal organs, modern medicine.

MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biotechnology company Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) is pricing an underwritten offering of 29.9M shares at $5.02 per share.
  • The expected gross proceeds from the offering, estimated to close on or about Sep. 21, will be ~$150M.
  • Logos Capital, Alta Partners, Braidwell, BVF Partners, Commodore Capital, Deep Track Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), RTW Investments, Surveyor Capital, TCGX and Vivo Capital have agreed to purchase shares in the offering.
  • Allakos will sell all the shares in the offering.
  • The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  • ALLK shares were trading -2.62% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.