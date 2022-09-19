Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced Monday preliminary results from a pivotal EU Phase 3 study designed to evaluate its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate 20vPnC for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), pneumonia, and acute otitis media (inflammation of the middle ear).

In addition to 13 serotypes already included in Pfizer’s (PFE) Prevnar 13 vaccine, the 20vPnC pediatric vaccine candidate is designed to offer protection against seven new serotypes that lead to invasive pneumococcal disease globally.

The study evaluated three coprimary outcomes, comparing it to Prevenar 13 based on immune responses one month after the second and third doses of the three-dose vaccine regimen.

19 serotypes and 16 serotypes met the non-inferiority (NI) coprimary objective of immunoglobulin G (IgG) geometric mean concentrations (GMCs) one month after Dose 3 and Dose 2, respectively.

One month after Dose 2, nine of the 20 serotypes met the NI criteria for the third NI coprimary objective of the percentage of participants with predefined serotype-specific IgG concentrations.

The safety profile of 20vPnC with this vaccine schedule was found to be similar to that of Prevenar 13.

PFE plans to submit the findings by the end of 2022 to the European Medicines Agency, seeking regulatory approval for the vaccine in the region.

