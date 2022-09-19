HyreCar appoints Eduardo Iniguez as interim CFO

Sep. 19, 2022 7:27 AM ETHyreCar Inc. (HYRE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) has appointed Eduardo Iniguez as interim Chief Financial Officer.
  • Serge De Bock will remain in his current CFO role through September 30.
  • Eduardo Iniguez, HyreCar’s Head of Finance, will assume the role of Interim CFO to lead the Finance, Accounting and Compliance functions.
  • Previously, Iniguez was the VP of Corporate Finance at AllClear Aerospace & Defense.
  • “I am proud of the achievements we have delivered over the past year and half, including closing a $100 million revolving credit line facility to reinvigorate growth, securing over $20 million in direct funding and significantly improving margins and reducing our cash burn,” said De Bock. “The company is well-positioned and funded to achieve its next stage of growth, and we have a strong succession plan in place for finance and risk management."

