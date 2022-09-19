Charge Enterprises gains on being selected by City Parking for electric vehicle charging infrastructure buildouts throughout the New York city area
Sep. 19, 2022 7:28 AM ETCharge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) signs of a master service agreement for the strategy, planning and implementation of EV charging infrastructure with City Parking.
- City Parking is New York City's largest privately owned parking management provider, with 135 owned and operated locations in the New York City Area.
- The company has been exclusively selected by City Parking to provide custom EV charging infrastructure solutions for their owned locations and is providing seamless solutioning that supports the transition to global sustainable mobility with equitable, safe, reliable, and scalable charging ecosystems.
"City Parking is clearly a forward-thinking company that understands the shift to EVs and the need to address the much-needed infrastructure. I think many real estate owners and operators are discovering that they need to have a strategy and plan to support consumers in this tremendous transition. We are honored to have been selected as their partner in this initiative to embrace the transformation to EVs," said Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Charge Enterprises.
Shares are trading up 8% premarket.
