Guardforce stock gains on securing five-year contract by Bank of Thailand

Sep. 19, 2022 7:29 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Guardforce (NASDAQ:GFAI) is rising 7.2% premarket after the firm notifies that Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited, the secured logistic subsidiary of Guardforce AI, has secured a 5-year contract by the Bank of Thailand to manage its Consolidated Cash Centers in the city of Ubonratchathani and the city Phitsanulok in Thailand.
  • The contract represents an expansion of its current services provided to the Bank of Thailand.
  • The Ubonratchathani CCC’s service covers 6 provinces and Phisanulok covers 13 provinces.
  • The contract for the Ubonratchathani CCC is expected to begin in November 2022 and the contract for the Pitsanulok CCC is expected to begin in December 2022.

