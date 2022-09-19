Roche wins European approval for Vabysmo for wet AMD and diabetic macular edema
Sep. 19, 2022 7:39 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYREGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The European Commission has approved Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Vabysmo (faricimab), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and vision loss due to diabetic macular edema.
- After monthly administration for the first four doses, patients can then receive future Vabysmo injections as infrequently as every four months, according to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF).
- The approval was based on results from several phase 3 studies that showed Vabysmo provided similar efficacy to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) Eylea (aflibercept) but with less frequent dosing.
- Vabysmo targets two disease pathways, angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A).
- Besides the European Union, the treatment is also available in nine other countries, including the US, Japan, and the UK.
- On Friday, an advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency recommended approval of a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) older wet AMD and DME therapy, Lucentis (ranibizumab).
