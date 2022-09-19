Icanic Brands to acquire retailer The Leaf at 73740
Sep. 19, 2022 7:33 AM ETIcanic Brands Company Inc. (ICNAF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Premium cannabis brands operator Icanic Brands Company (OTCQB:ICNAF) signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the equity interests in the retailer The Leaf at 73740.
- The company is set to acquire The Leaf for a price that equates to 1.0x the trailing twelve months of The Leaf’s revenue calculated on the date of closing.
- The purchase price is payable in stocks based on the 10 day volume weighted average price of the company's shares trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
- Source: Press Release
