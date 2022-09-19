Volkswagen EV debuts Magna's new rear thermoplastic swing doors

Sep. 19, 2022

Volkswagen Seeks Strong Access To Electric Market With ID.3 And ID.4 Cars

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • The all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz (OTCPK:VWAGY) will debut Magna's (NYSE:MGA) new rear thermoplastic swing doors.
  • The first-to-market technology uses recycled materials that are 20-30% lighter than conventional steel materials and help reduce overall vehicle weight. Magna's (MGA) new doors also use thermoplastic resin material for greater freedom in car design.
  • The swing doors are now integrated with a spoiler with the use of thermoplastics, reducing cost and giving the vehicle better aerodynamics and a cleaner appearance, according to Magna (MGA).

