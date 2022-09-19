Volkswagen EV debuts Magna's new rear thermoplastic swing doors
Sep. 19, 2022 7:46 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), MGA, MG:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz (OTCPK:VWAGY) will debut Magna's (NYSE:MGA) new rear thermoplastic swing doors.
- The first-to-market technology uses recycled materials that are 20-30% lighter than conventional steel materials and help reduce overall vehicle weight. Magna's (MGA) new doors also use thermoplastic resin material for greater freedom in car design.
- The swing doors are now integrated with a spoiler with the use of thermoplastics, reducing cost and giving the vehicle better aerodynamics and a cleaner appearance, according to Magna (MGA).
